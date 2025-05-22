Third Islamic Development Bank meeting in Algeria becomes largest ever – minister

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 22. The third Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) meeting held in Algiers has become the largest in the Bank's history, Algeria’s Minister of Finance Abdelkrim Bouzred said during a press conference following the Annual Meetings of the IsDB in Algiers, Trend reports.

He noted the high level of activity and large number of participants at the IsDB Annual Meetings in Algiers.

“The active program and number of participants are truly impressive,” he mentioned.

The minister recalled that this is the third time Algeria has hosted the IsDB Annual Meetings.

“The first meeting was held in 1990, and the second in 2001,” he said.

He emphasized that this year’s gathering surpasses all previous ones in both scale and significance.

“It can be said with confidence that the 2025 event has outshone all previous meetings held in Algiers,” he added.



