Western Azerbaijan Community slams Armenia for spreading distorted statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC) condemns the statement of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the international conference on “Return to Western Azerbaijan as an important condition for the rule of human rights” held in Ankara on May 21, the statement of Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the dissemination of statements with distorted content by the Armenian government, its adoption of a line of denial with simultaneous denial of the essence of the problem, instead of ensuring the fundamental human right to return, is unacceptable. Armenia's avoidance of dialog with the Western Azerbaijan Community, its connivance with the activities of the remnants of the former illegal regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, completely contradict the country's statements about its interest in lasting peace in the region.

“Our Community once again emphasizes that it will continue its resolute struggle for the right of return peacefully and under international law,” the statement reads.