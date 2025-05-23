Azerbaijan's truck import costs decrease in 4M2025

Azerbaijan's truck imports hit the ground running with a total of 2,613 units, ringing in at a hefty $33.4 million during the first four months of 2025. This indicates a drop in both numbers and worth compared to last year. The typical truck price hit $12,764, taking a nosedive from $17,632 in 2024.

