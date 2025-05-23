Azerbaijan's truck import costs decrease in 4M2025
Azerbaijan's truck imports hit the ground running with a total of 2,613 units, ringing in at a hefty $33.4 million during the first four months of 2025. This indicates a drop in both numbers and worth compared to last year. The typical truck price hit $12,764, taking a nosedive from $17,632 in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy