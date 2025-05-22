Attorney shares new details on Azerbaijani Embassy attack case and perpetrator’s execution in Tehran (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The criminal case against the perpetrator of the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran was handled with utmost attention and seriousness throughout both the investigation and trial process, said Hojatollah Rajabi, an attorney representing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“A deeply tragic incident occurred on January 27, 2023, when Yasin Huseynzadeh carried out an armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. During his initial interrogation, Huseynzadeh admitted to committing the crime while being of sound mind,” the legal representative said regarding the case.

Rajabi noted that on January 28, 2024, Tehran Criminal Court No. 1 issued a preliminary verdict on three charges against the defendant: the premeditated murder of a Muslim, illegal acquisition and possession of firearms (including a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a Colt pistol), and disturbing public order.

“A five-member expert committee at the Supreme Court of Iran was assigned to review the case. The committee confirmed that Huseynzadeh had no mental health issues and was fully aware of his actions at the time of the attack. Consequently, on December 22, 2024, Branch 4 of the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence,” the attorney explained.

Rajabi emphasized that, given the sensitivity of the incident and the public concern it caused both in Azerbaijan and among its citizens, the investigation was conducted with great care and transparency. He added that the Iranian judicial system cooperated fully with the legal representatives of the Azerbaijani side, granting them access to case materials and allowing them to closely monitor proceedings.

“It was decided by the family of the late Orkhan Asgarov that the death sentence would be carried out at the 4th Department of the 27th Prosecutor’s Office in Tehran,” Rajabi said.

In line with Iran’s penal code, the victim’s family is required to submit a written statement either consenting to or opposing the execution. Accordingly, a letter was sent by the father, mother, brother, wife, and children of Orkhan Asgarov, prepared under Azerbaijani law and appended to the criminal case file.

“As a result, the case was formally sent to court on April 13, 2025, following the necessary authorization from the judiciary’s leadership,” Rajabi stated.

According to Iranian law, the victim’s family, either personally or through legal representatives, must be present at the execution of the sentence. However, due to certain circumstances, the deceased’s father, Rizvan Asgarov, was unable to attend. Although the execution was initially scheduled for April 25, 2025, it was postponed due to various complications.

“Ultimately, the death sentence was carried out before sunrise on May 21, 2025, in Iran, at around 05:00 local time,” Rajabi confirmed.

A terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023. One embassy staff member was killed in the attack, and two others were injured.