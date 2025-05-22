Azerbaijan, Guinea focus on investment cooperation opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan and Guinea have held discussions on opportunities for investment cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, we were pleased to meet with Ismael Nabe, Guinea’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation.

Our discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, and #investment, as well as prospects for cooperation in infrastructure, energy, the efficient use of natural resources, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise," the post reads.

