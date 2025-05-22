Kyrgyzstan launches construction of small HPPs in its Osh region
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has officially kicked off the construction of four small hydropower plants, adding up to 9 MW, along with a state-of-the-art concrete plant and a brand-new battery factory in the Kara-Suu district of the Osh region. These projects are set to light a fire under clean energy production, lend a helping hand to local construction, and pave the way for the country’s journey toward energy independence and industrial innovation.
