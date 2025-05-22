Azerbaijan joins key talks on sustainable development with IsDB members (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A sustainable development plan covering 2026-2035 for the member countries of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group was discussed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We attended the Plenary Session of the Board of Governors of the IsDB Group. As part of the event, the annual meetings of the institutions under the Group were held, during which information was presented on the Sustainable Development Plan for Member States covering the period 2026–2035.

The Plan outlines strategic priorities including infrastructure development, private sector and human capital advancement, expanded access to finance, food and water security, and enhanced trade integration," he added.

