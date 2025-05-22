Tajikistan’s foreign debt sees moderate decline

Tajikistan’s external debt has taken a small step back in early 2025, but with financial commitments on the rise and new borrowing agreements in the pipeline, the tide may soon turn. The latest data lays all the cards on the table, highlighting key creditors, repayment plans, and the lay of the land for the country’s fiscal obligations.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register