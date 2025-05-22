Tajikistan’s foreign debt sees moderate decline
Tajikistan’s external debt has taken a small step back in early 2025, but with financial commitments on the rise and new borrowing agreements in the pipeline, the tide may soon turn. The latest data lays all the cards on the table, highlighting key creditors, repayment plans, and the lay of the land for the country’s fiscal obligations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy