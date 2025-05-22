Kazakhstan reveals amount of Chinese locomotives arriving to improve rail network
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
One hundred state-of-the-art, nimble locomotives have rolled into Astana, Kazakhstan, courtesy of a deal struck between Kazakhstan Railways and the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation. The agreement, inked during President Tokayev's October 2023 trip to China, was toasted at a ceremony at the Astana depot.
