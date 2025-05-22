Uzbekistan’s watermelon exports from Kashkadarya hit new highs
Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan has begun harvesting its first fruits and vegetables, exporting 3,000 tons of watermelons from Kashkadarya, with strong demand in both domestic and international markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy