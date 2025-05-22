ICIEC, Al Baraka Bank Egypt ink documentary credit insurance deal

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 22. The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has signed a Documentary Credit Insurance Policy (DCIP) with Albaraka Bank Egypt, on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2025 in Algiers to support export transactions backed by Letters of Credit worth USD 50 Million, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The DCIP was signed by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, and Mr Ahmed Atteya, Head of Financial Institutions at Al Baraka Bank Egypt. This underscores the critical role of tailored risk-mitigation instruments in de-risking and enabling cross border trade.

The insurance policy provides a comprehensive coverage for Al Baraka Bank’s documentary credit transactions by protecting the bank againt non-payment risk of overseas banks issing letters of credit (LCs). This enables to enlarge its LC confirmation business to support Egyptian exports.