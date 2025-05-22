Halyk Bank sheds light on gender representation at CEO level in leading Kazakh banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. As many as 40 percent of CEOs of the top 10 banks in Kazakhstan are women, the Chairperson of the Management Board of the Kazakh Halyk Bank Umut Shayakhmetova said at the event 'SHE Congress 2025' in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that the areas in which women are most represented are mainly observed at the lower levels of industry, especially in the banking and financial sectors.

"The financial, banking and mining industries have traditionally been considered male-dominated. However, over the past 10-20 years, this has begun to change. For example, a woman now heads the regulatory body that oversees Kazakhstan's financial markets.

The official also said that women make up 60 to 70 percent of employees in the banking sector at lower levels.

"We are particularly pleased to see the growth in the number of women in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence and data analytics - areas that were previously considered predominantly male," she added.

In conclusion, Shayakhmetova emphasized that today all opportunities are open to women.

"All horizons are open to women, and the opportunities are truly limitless," she concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel