Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia explore new avenues for investment cooperation

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 22. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Hassan Al-Huwaizi, Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, discussed investment cooperation between the countries, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

President Zhaparov expressed confidence that the Saudi delegation had established constructive contacts with Kyrgyz entrepreneurs during the second Kyrgyz-Saudi Business Council meeting held on May 21 in Bishkek.

He spoke about Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing reforms and major infrastructure initiatives, emphasizing efforts to create a favorable investment climate, including legislation protecting investor rights and supporting business development.

Zhaparov highlighted priority sectors for cooperation, such as energy, tourism, real estate, banking, logistics, digitalization, and agricultural exports.

In turn, Al-Huwaizi stated that Kyrgyzstan presents an attractive and largely untapped market with significant potential for investment. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s interest in expanding cooperation and readiness to engage in joint projects across various sectors.