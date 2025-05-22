Another wave of ex-IDPs resettles in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly and Ballija (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, May 22. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Khojaly city and Ballija village, Trend reports.

At this stage, one family of five people has returned to Khojaly, and eight families, totaling 29 people, returned to Ballija.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

To recall, from 1992 to 2020, the village of Ballija was under the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces and was under the control of the separatist regime. During this period, an Armenian army weapons depot was established in this village. It was liberated as a result of local anti-terrorist measures on September 19–20, 2023.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel