Kazakhstan plots to commission dozens of renewables energy projects by 2030

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan plans to commission 93 renewable energy projects totaling 2.3 GW by 2030 and at least 8.4 GW by 2035, according to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. As of 2024, the country has 154 RE facilities with over 3 GW capacity, and green energy accounts for 6.4% of electricity generation, surpassing earlier targets.

