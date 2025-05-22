Kazakhstan steps up funding to strengthen agricultural sector
As of 2025, over 6,700 farmers in Kazakhstan have received financing totaling approximately $880 million, a sharp increase from $262 million provided to 3,300 farmers in 2024. A new early financing mechanism launched in late 2024 allocated $200 million to support pre-sowing preparations.
