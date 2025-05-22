Azerbaijani judoka becomes European champion among veterans (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijani judoka Farhad Rajabli won the gold medal at the European Veterans Championship in the Latvian capital Riga, Trend reports.

The athlete, who competed in the 90 kg weight category, defeated all his opponents and won this title for the 11th time. In the final of the M-8 age category, the judoka defeated Ukrainian Alexander Rangayev by ippon.

Farhad Rajabli is also a 12-time world champion.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by 30 athletes. 855 judokas from 37 countries are taking part in the continental championship.