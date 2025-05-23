Azerishig exploring ins and outs of AI applications in Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerishig OJSC is
conducting research into the application of artificial intelligence
(AI), Araz Mammadzade, Director of the Training and Innovation
Center at Azerishig OJSC, told reporters in Agdam, Trend’s special
correspondent reports.
"At the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC, we are
conducting research on the use of AI. Currently, as part of
digitalization and the implementation of innovative technologies,
certain elements of AI are already being utilized. However, this
work is still in the research phase. Once the project reaches the
stage of practical implementation, the information will be
officially presented to the public," he said.
Reorganized in 2015, "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company
acquires power from Azerbaijani producers (except the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic) to offer users continuous, high-quality, and
reliable electricity. It also uses novel technologies to upgrade
distribution network material and technological infrastructure and
take other necessary steps. To fulfill its mission, "Azerishiq"
OJSC is reconstructing and repairing networks nationwide, adopting
advanced and innovative technologies, replacing obsolete equipment
with modern alternatives, renewing technically advanced equipment,
building new substations, and replacing long-term cables and
overhead lines with modern insulated cables.