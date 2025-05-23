Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerishig exploring ins and outs of AI applications in Azerbaijan

23 May 2025
Azerishig exploring ins and outs of AI applications in Azerbaijan

Aslan Mammadli
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerishig OJSC is conducting research into the application of artificial intelligence (AI), Araz Mammadzade, Director of the Training and Innovation Center at Azerishig OJSC, told reporters in Agdam, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"At the Training and Innovation Center of Azerishig OJSC, we are conducting research on the use of AI. Currently, as part of digitalization and the implementation of innovative technologies, certain elements of AI are already being utilized. However, this work is still in the research phase. Once the project reaches the stage of practical implementation, the information will be officially presented to the public," he said.

Reorganized in 2015, "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company acquires power from Azerbaijani producers (except the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) to offer users continuous, high-quality, and reliable electricity. It also uses novel technologies to upgrade distribution network material and technological infrastructure and take other necessary steps. To fulfill its mission, "Azerishiq" OJSC is reconstructing and repairing networks nationwide, adopting advanced and innovative technologies, replacing obsolete equipment with modern alternatives, renewing technically advanced equipment, building new substations, and replacing long-term cables and overhead lines with modern insulated cables.

