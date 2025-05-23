6th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue takes place in Belgium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The 6th round of the Security Dialogue between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan was held in Belgium, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Head of the Delegation to the EU Vaqif Sadiqov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and Deputy Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Olof Skoog.

The Ambassador noted that during the meeting the parties held meaningful and open discussions on the prospects for cooperation.

"Substantive and open discussions took place on current relations and prospects for cooperation in the political and security sphere. This dialogue follows a series of important high-level EU-Azerbaijan meetings held in recent months in Malta, Baku, Brussels, Tirana. Bilateral, regional and global developments require regular, targeted exchanges of views. Important discussions also took place today with other senior EU officials and representatives of a number of EU Member States, including the host country Belgium," Sadiqov emphasized.