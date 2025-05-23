Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan set to expand railway freight ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 23. Delegations from Kazakhstan Railways, Uzbekistan Railways, and Tajik Railways state companies discussed increasing freight volumes and optimizing operations at the interstate junction points Oazis in Tajikistan and Saryagash in Uzbekistan during a trilateral working meeting in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, it was noted that railway freight traffic between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached 11.5 million tons in 2024. In the first four months of 2025, the average daily number of trains passing through the Saryagash junction stood at 26.

A significant increase was also observed in container shipments along the China–Central Asia route, which rose by 104 percent year-on-year, equivalent to 144 container trains.

The participants emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely acceptance and dispatch of goods, boosting the share of container transport, and increasing overall freight traffic between Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

According to the Statistics Agency under the President of Tajikistan, the country transported 1.904 million tons of cargo by rail from January through March 2025, including loading, unloading, and transit, an increase of 12.8 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Rail remains the dominant mode for international freight, accounting for 71.8 percent of Tajikistan’s total international cargo turnover.