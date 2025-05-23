Azerbaijan assumes presidency of International Transport Forum Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The International Transport Forum 2025 Summit was held in Leipzig, Germany, on May 21–23, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov. The summit brought together more than 1,200 delegates from over 80 countries.

The event was dedicated to the theme "Transport Resilience to Global Shocks". The participants discussed ways to ensure the resilience of transport systems in the face of disruptive factors such as natural disasters, pandemics, cyber threats, and geopolitical crises.

Hummatov delivered a speech at the Council of Transport Ministers meeting, presenting Azerbaijan's efforts in building transport systems resilient to global shocks.

He provided information on digitalization in urban infrastructure, including the implementation of the “Digital Twin” project, as well as efforts to develop green and sustainable transport systems.

The deputy minister also emphasized Azerbaijan’s active participation in regional transport projects and the importance of international cooperation in this field.

He noted that, within the framework of post-conflict reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh region, substantial investments have been made in the construction of modern highways and airports and the reconstruction of urban infrastructure.

According to him, these efforts play a crucial role in the region’s revival and the revitalization of transport connections.

During the event, the presidency of the International Transport Forum Summit for 2025–2026 was handed over from Chile to Azerbaijan, unanimously elected to this role by member states in 2023 and undertaking the presidency for the first time.

"For Azerbaijan, this presidency is not just a responsibility but a continuation of our broader efforts to promote more innovative, greener, and better-connected transport systems. We understand that transport is not just infrastructure—it is a tool for economic development, regional cooperation, and social inclusion," said Hummatov during the ministers' press conference.

Within the summit, he also held meetings with delegations from several countries, during which there was an exchange of views on matters of mutual interest and prospects for cooperation.

As part of the summit, an exhibition was organized where partners of the International Transport Forum presented their products, services, and innovative initiatives.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan also showcased a stand at the exhibition. The Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum Young Tae Kim, as well as ministers and heads of delegations participating in the summit, visited the stand. Visitors were provided with detailed information about Azerbaijan's achievements in the transport sector.

To note, the International Transport Forum has 69 members. Azerbaijan has been a full member of this organization since 1998. Since 2008, this summit has been held regularly and plays a significant role in shaping global transport policy.

