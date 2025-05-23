“Anatolian Phoenix – 2025” drill featuring Azerbaijani Air Force successfully concludes (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise held in Konya, Türkiye, has successfully concluded, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Media representatives and official guests attended the Distinguished Visitors Day organized as part of the international exercise.

Participants were provided with statistical information about the course of the exercise, and a short video dedicated to the international search and rescue exercise was presented.

Following the official part of the event, media representatives and guests watched the practical fulfillment of various episodes by exercise participants at the training range.

Then the "Turkish Stars" aviation groups of the Turkish Air Force performed demonstration flights.

At the end of the event, participating personnel exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

The personnel of the Azerbaijan Air Force demonstrated a high level of professionalism during the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" International Search and Rescue Exercise held in Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel