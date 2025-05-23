Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's National Depository Center unveils current number of investor accounts

23 May 2025

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ There are currently over 100,000 accounts opened directly for investors, said Mushfig Ahmadli, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the National Depository Center (NDC), Trend reports.

While addressing the Financial Investment Forum in Baku, Ahmadli pointed out that a hefty chunk—70-80 percent—of these accounts are buzzing with activity.

“However, in the case of inactive accounts, changes were made due to certain reasons, and there are no securities present in those anymore.

At present, our market has over 100,000 investors,” he added.

Founded in 1997, the National Depository Center operates at the core of the Azerbaijani stock market infrastructure, facilitating securities storage, property rights registration, and post-trading settlements. This organization stands as a premier financial institution within our nation. Its offerings encompass clearing operations, registrar functionalities, electronic services, and more.

