Azerbaijan's National Depository Center unveils current number of investor accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. There are currently
over 100,000 accounts opened directly for investors, said Mushfig
Ahmadli, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the National
Depository Center (NDC), Trend reports.
While addressing the Financial Investment Forum in Baku, Ahmadli
pointed out that a hefty chunk—70-80 percent—of these accounts are
buzzing with activity.
“However, in the case of inactive accounts, changes were made
due to certain reasons, and there are no securities present in
those anymore.
At present, our market has over 100,000 investors,” he
added.
Founded in 1997, the National Depository Center operates at the
core of the Azerbaijani stock market infrastructure, facilitating
securities storage, property rights registration, and post-trading
settlements. This organization stands as a premier financial
institution within our nation. Its offerings encompass clearing
operations, registrar functionalities, electronic services, and
more.
