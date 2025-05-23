Azerbaijan's National Depository Center unveils current number of investor accounts

While addressing the Financial Investment Forum in Baku, Ahmadli pointed out that a hefty chunk—70-80 percent—of these accounts are buzzing with activity.

“However, in the case of inactive accounts, changes were made due to certain reasons, and there are no securities present in those anymore.

At present, our market has over 100,000 investors,” he added.

Founded in 1997, the National Depository Center operates at the core of the Azerbaijani stock market infrastructure, facilitating securities storage, property rights registration, and post-trading settlements. This organization stands as a premier financial institution within our nation. Its offerings encompass clearing operations, registrar functionalities, electronic services, and more.

