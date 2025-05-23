CPC pipeline resumes operations after scheduled maintenance shutdown in Kazakhstan
Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC)
After a 72-hour maintenance closure, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) resumed operations on May 23. This period saw crucial mechanical and control system development and infrastructural upgrades at major sites including the Atyrau pumping station. A maximum of two annual shutdowns are coordinated with Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry, according to CPC.
