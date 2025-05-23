Uzbekistan's retail sector soars with impressive sales growth

Uzbekistan’s retail trade turnover reached $11.2 billion during the first four months of 2025, reflecting a 9.1 percent year-on-year increase. Driven by growth across both large and small businesses, the retail sector has shown positive momentum, with notable contributions from unorganized trade as well.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register