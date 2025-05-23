U.S. and Iran achieve notable progress in ongoing nuclear talks - Omani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. U.S. and Iran make 'some but not conclusive progress' in fifth round of nuclear dossier talks, the Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, wrote on X, Trend reports.

''The fifth round of Iran-US talks concluded today in Rome with some but not conclusive progress. We hope to clarify the remaining issues in the coming days, to allow us to proceed towards the common goal of reaching a sustainable and honourable agreement, '' the publication reads.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.