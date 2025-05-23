Kazakhstan launches efficient container train using recycled railcars

A fresh transit container train service has hit the tracks on the Russia–Kazakhstan–China route, giving logistics a leg up by breathing new life into railcars that once carried coal. Cooked up in cahoots with Russia’s Logoper, this initiative is set to hit the ground running and rev up rail efficiency. A related project on the Darbaza–Dostyk–Tianjin route kicked off in 2022, hitting the ground running with a nine-day delivery time to China.

