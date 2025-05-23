Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ The Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, Igor Babushkin, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Ilham Heydarovich,

Please allow me to express my respect and extend my congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day.

This holiday unites all citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan—those who love their country, honor its history and traditions, and work towards a dignified future.

On this momentous day, I wish you and all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan good health, happiness, well-being, and continued success in your creative efforts for the benefit of your homeland. The Republic of Azerbaijan has always been and remains a strategic partner of the Russian Federation across all areas of cooperation.

I highly value the friendly relations established between the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and I express my gratitude to you for the support you provide in strengthening our multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties," the letter reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel