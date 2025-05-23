Five more organizations become partners of "SİMA İmza"

The SİMA digital signature, developed by AzInTelecom, which operates under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), has been integrated into the electronic services of five more organizations.

The latest institutions to digitise their services using SİMA are: Caspian Drilling Company; ASEL Kredit Non-Bank Credit Organization (NBCO); the Manato.az credit platform; Foriella Mebel LLC; and ESAM Innovations Company.

Caspian Drilling Company, a professional offshore drilling firm, and ESAM Innovations, a software development and IT solutions company, have digitised the login process for their internal platforms via "SİMA İmza".

ASEL Kredit, which has branches in many regions of Azerbaijan, and the online credit platform Manato.az now offer microloans with online contracts through "SİMA İmza". Additionally, Foriella Mebel has digitised its credit-based sales process through the SİMA digital solution.

As a result of the recent partnerships, the number of organizations using the new-generation SİMA digital signature has reached 75.

It should be noted that SİMA eliminates citizens’ dependence on service centres, reduces institutional workload and expenses, and can be integrated into any system. This enables users to sign documents quickly and without limitations. Detailed information about SİMA, the new-generation digital signature, is available at sima.az or via the 157 Contact Centre.