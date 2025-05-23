Kazakhstan, Green Climate Fund discuss strengthening environmental cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund, Mafalda Duarte, where they discussed prospects for deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Fund, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that special attention is paid in our country to environmental protection, including the preservation and increase of the forest fund and the rational use of natural resources.

“Kazakhstan plans to hold a Regional Climate Summit next year. The main goal of this event is to find collective solutions to the most important challenges, including adaptation to the consequences of climate change and ensuring food and water security,” the president’s press service said.

In turn, Mafalda Duarte supported Kazakhstan’s efforts aimed at addressing climate issues. In particular, she highly appreciated the National Adaptation Plan being implemented with the participation of the Fund and UNDP, which includes a comprehensive system for managing natural disaster risks and an early warning system.

The interlocutors also emphasized the importance of fostering a careful attitude towards nature and developing ecological culture in society.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is an international financial mechanism established under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Its goal is to assist developing countries in combating climate change by financing projects and initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the negative impacts of climate change.

