QatarEnergy CEO meets Chinese energy executives in Beijing for cooperation talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, met with senior executives of China’s leading energy companies on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference in Beijing, Trend reports.

During separate meetings, Minister Al-Kaabi held talks with Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Zhou Xinhuai, President of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).

The discussions centered on existing partnerships and future collaboration opportunities in the energy sector. The meetings underscored the continued importance of bilateral cooperation between Qatar and China, particularly in the field of natural gas.

Minister Al-Kaabi was joined by a high-level delegation from QatarEnergy.