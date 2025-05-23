Central Bank of Azerbaijan cuts intangible asset purchases by more than twice

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan acquired intangible assets worth 1.7 million manat ($1 million) last year, marking a decline of more than 50 percent compared to 2023. Intangible assets, which provide long-term economic benefits despite lacking physical form, are key to supporting the bank’s future earnings.

