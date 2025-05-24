Central Bank of Azerbaijan hit by more than double reduction in resident deposits

As of January 1 this year, short-term deposits of resident banks in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan totaled 1.2 billion manats ($1.4 billion), falling to less than half compared to the previous year. This marks a significant decrease from 2.6 billion manats ($1.5 billion) reported at the start of 2024.

