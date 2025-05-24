Azerbaijan’s CBA cuts back debt to global financial bodies
As of January 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s liabilities to international financial institutions totaled 1.2 million manat ($710,000). This represents a 28.3 percent decrease, or $483,000 less, compared to the same time last year.
