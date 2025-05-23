BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Today’s announcement by European Council President António Costa - that the 2028 European Political Community (EPC) Summit will be held in Azerbaijan - is more than just international news. It’s a clear political signal of trust and recognition.

The decision to host the EPC Summit in Baku is the result of the active, consistent, and strategic diplomacy led by President Ilham Aliyev over the past several years.

On May 16, President Ilham Aliyev took part in the 6th EPC Summit in Tirana. His strong presence in key discussions and a packed schedule of high-level meetings demonstrated that Azerbaijan is no longer on the sidelines - it’s now a vital player in Europe’s political landscape.

Until recently, some doubted the strength of EU-Azerbaijan relations. But Baku’s steady, principle-based approach has shifted perceptions. In Tirana, President Ilham Aliyev met with the Presidents of Moldova and Türkiye, the Prime Ministers of the UK, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, as well as with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Notably, these meetings were initiated by the European side - a meaningful diplomatic signal and a reflection of growing respect for Azerbaijan’s role.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has become an essential partner for the EU on energy, logistics, and regional security. More than ten European countries now receive gas via the Southern Gas Corridor, helping cushion the impact of the energy crisis across the continent.

Azerbaijan is also a critical transit hub. It handles uranium shipments from Kazakhstan, container trains from China, and strategic cargo from Central Asia. No major East-West infrastructure project can move forward without Azerbaijan - and Brussels knows it. Europe increasingly sees Azerbaijan not just as a partner, but as a bridge connecting regions, energy systems, and strategic interests.

One of the most important areas of cooperation has become the development of the Middle Corridor—a trade route linking China and Europe via the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus. Investments in ports, railways, shipbuilding, and airports are already delivering results. Despite being landlocked, Azerbaijan has emerged as one of Eurasia’s key logistics hubs.

Next on the agenda is the export of green energy. A project to deliver clean electricity to Europe via the Black Sea is already undergoing technical assessment. Once again, Azerbaijan’s participation is indispensable.

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest on May 21 was another sign of Azerbaijan’s growing global standing. The fact that the meeting was held in a European capital, with President Ilham Aliyev in attendance, showed that Europe acknowledges the OTS as an emerging force - and that Baku plays a central role in its rise.

EPC Summits are not just about speeches and official sessions. They are platforms for informal, candid dialogue among leaders - where global priorities are shaped and strategic partnerships are formed.

Tirana made that clear: the many personal meetings President Ilham Aliyev held there weren’t just diplomatic formalities - they were acts of political recognition. That’s why the 2028 EPC Summit in Baku carries special meaning. European leaders won’t just be visiting Azerbaijan - they’ll be coming to meet with President Ilham Aliyev.

Choosing Baku to host the EPC Summit isn’t just a gesture of respect - it’s a political statement. It confirms that today, Baku is a capital that matters. And President Ilham Aliyev is a leader whose role is essential to any conversation about transport, energy, or stability in the South Caucasus.

This decision reflects the core of modern diplomacy: firm principles, strategic vision, and earned trust. Europe has made its choice - and it’s a vote of confidence in Azerbaijan. A vote of confidence in President Ilham Aliyev.