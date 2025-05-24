Azerbaijan’s individual deposit dollarization sees notable decrease in 1Q2025
The dollarization level of individual deposits in Azerbaijan fell by 0.6 percentage points to 33.1 percent in Q1 2025. Excluding non-resident individuals, household deposit dollarization stood at 30.1 percent. Meanwhile, foreign currency made up 46.2 percent of legal entity deposits at the end of March this year.
