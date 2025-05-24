Azerbaijan’s individual deposit dollarization sees notable decrease in 1Q2025

The dollarization level of individual deposits in Azerbaijan fell by 0.6 percentage points to 33.1 percent in Q1 2025. Excluding non-resident individuals, household deposit dollarization stood at 30.1 percent. Meanwhile, foreign currency made up 46.2 percent of legal entity deposits at the end of March this year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register