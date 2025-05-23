Turkmenistan’s bank card market reaches new peak in May 2025

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Turkmenistan’s banking sector shows steady growth with over 6 million bank cards issued as of May 2025, driven primarily by state-owned banks dominating 78% of the market. The Central Bank of Turkmenistan continues to oversee the sector, ensuring economic stability and supporting national financial policies.

