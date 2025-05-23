In the coming years, OTS can rise to even greater heights - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The shared interests of the member and observer countries of the organization are clear. We are not only friends, strategic partners, and allies — most importantly, we are brotherly nations, and this principle lies at the foundation of the Organization. I believe that in the coming years, our organization can rise to even greater heights. All the necessary conditions are in place for this, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received the delegation consisting of participants of the second meeting of interior ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

“A positive dynamic of development is being observed in our countries. Internal stability is ensured in the member states. We cover a vast geographical area. Some member countries of the Organization possess rich natural resources. Our transport projects connect our countries and even extend across a larger geography. The transport corridors passing through our countries link Europe with Asia. In short, we have immense potential in the economic sphere. When combined with our positive demographic trends, the picture becomes even more encouraging,” the head of state added.