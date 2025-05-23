Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park ranks second nationwide by number of residents - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Aghdam Industrial Park, covering an area of 190 hectares, is the second-largest industrial park in Azerbaijan in terms of the number of resident companies, said the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

Jabbarov said this in a statement during a visit by the Presidential Administration and members of the Coordination Headquarters for the Centralized Resolution of Issues in the Liberated Territories, to review conditions provided for entrepreneurs at the Industrial Park.

“There are a total of 31 enterprises registered in the park—27 as residents and four as non-residents,” the minister noted.

Data was presented on the activities of several limited liability companies operating in the Industrial Park, including 'Mister Decor,' a wallpaper manufacturer; 'Rail Trans Service,' which produces telecommunications and signaling equipment and microprocessor-based centralized systems; 'Eel Electric,' specializing in medium- and low-voltage equipment, monoblock concrete substations, and charging devices for electric vehicles; and 'BAFCO Invest' Limited Liability Company, which manufactures safety footwear and polyurethane boots," the minister said.

