Kazakhstan’s Abai region eyes medical industry growth with new China-backed facility
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region
A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Abai Region, led by First Deputy Akim Yerbol Sadyr, visited Urumqi, China, where they toured the large "Induolan" pharmaceutical factory. They signed a cooperation memorandum to build a pharmaceutical plant in Semei, aiming to boost local production, create jobs, and provide affordable medicines.
