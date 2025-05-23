David Manukyan confirms involvement of foreign individuals in occupation of Azerbaijani territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Video evidence confirming the involvement of foreign individuals in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories as part of the “Shusha Separate Battalion” was presented today at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

According to the footage, the Shusha Separate Battalion—comprising over 210 dashnaks and volunteers from the United States, Canada, Syria, and Armenia—was established on November 5, 1991.

The materials also confirmed that 65 out of 100 members of the Armenian diaspora who participated in the so-called “liberation of Karabakh” were members of this battalion.

Defendant David Manukyan, identifying himself in the video, acknowledged his participation in the Aghdara and Kalbajar operations.

In response to a question from the state prosecutor, Manukyan stressed that the battalion did not include mercenaries but rather foreign individuals.

The trial is ongoing for Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, planning and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and the financing of terrorism—among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.