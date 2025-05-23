Azerbaijan's Agrarian Agency reports latest figures on preferential loans for sector
The Agricultural Credit and Development Agency (ACDA) issued around 32 million manats in concessional loans to farmers in the first four months of the year. Most of the funding supported purchases of equipment, pedigree cattle, and microloans aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.
