Azerbaijan approves landmark deal with Pakistan in parliamentary vote

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine and plant protection,” Trend reports.

According to information, this issue was discussed today at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The bill “On approval of ‘Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of plant quarantine and plant protection’ was put to vote and adopted in the first reading.

The agreement between Azerbaijan and Pakistan “On cooperation in the field of plant quarantine and plant protection” was signed on February 24, 2025, in Lahore (Pakistan). The purpose of the agreement is to jointly combat plant diseases and pests, prevent the spread of pests, as well as ensure the safe circulation of agricultural products and food security.

The document is concluded for 5 years and is automatically renewed for a further period of 5 years, unless one of the parties expresses its intention to terminate it. Any amendments or modifications are possible only based on mutual consent and are formalized in the form of a protocol.

This Agreement is of strategic importance for Azerbaijan, as compliance with international phytosanitary requirements is a prerequisite for the export of agricultural products. The document, on the one hand, facilitates the entry of domestic products to foreign markets, and on the other hand, creates an effective legal mechanism to prevent the risk of pest penetration through imported goods. Thus, the Agreement is an important normative act that promotes both the protection of economic interests and biosanitary security.