Newly appointed South Korean ambassador touches down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Azerbaijan, Kang Kymgu, on May 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his tenure. The ambassador emphasized that he would mobilize all efforts to further develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

The discussion included the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Korea.

In the course of the meeting, the parties reviewed the state of cooperation between the two countries over the years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in areas such as the economy, investments, humanitarian issues, education, and tourism. They also highlighted the potential for collaboration in agriculture, high technologies, healthcare, and other sectors.

The parties drew attention to the importance of cooperation within the framework of international platforms, in particular the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), chaired by Azerbaijan.

The Korean side shared information about their active participation in international exhibitions held in Azerbaijan.

In the framework of joint cooperation in higher education and vocational training, important achievements were noted, including dual degree programs between Korea’s INHA University and Baku Engineering University, as well as cooperation with the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Industry and Innovations.

The parties also discussed Azerbaijan’s climate diplomacy efforts, including the country’s chairmanship of the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) held in Azerbaijan, and the achievements made during the session.

Furthermore, detailed information was provided to the Korean side about the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the post-conflict situation. Obstacles in the peace process led by Azerbaijan, such as Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its constitution and the dissolution of the Minsk Group, were noted.

Moreover, the restoration and reconstruction work, as well as demining activities in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, were discussed.

Other issues of mutual interest were also reviewed during the meeting.

