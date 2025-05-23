Tajikistan discloses timeframe for commissioning its Sebzor HPP's first unit

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

Tajikistan is on the home stretch with the first unit of the Sebzor hydropower plant, a vital energy project that promises to light up the Gorno-Badakhshan region and kickstart development in the area.

