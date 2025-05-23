Turkmenistan debuts container train on strategic Kazakhstan-UAE North-South Corridor
Photo: TULM
Turkmenistan has launched its first container train service from Kazakhstan to the UAE, marking a key development in regional trade and logistics. This milestone highlights the country’s strategic role in connecting Central Asia with the Gulf through major international transport corridors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy