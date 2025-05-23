Azerbaijani Diaspora rep grabs top spot at Brevard Music Teachers Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijani Parvin Muradova, living in Florida, has been elected president of The Brevard Music Teachers Association, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Muradova plans to organize master classes, teacher and student concerts, competitions, and professional development events in order to revitalize the musical life of the region.

This initiative will allow young talents to be recognized in a wider environment and will make a great contribution to the musical culture of the region.

The Azerbaijani diaspora's representative also intends to establish contacts between music teachers in the region, exchange experiences, and implement joint projects.

"My main mission is to strengthen our community through music, support teachers and inspire a new generation of musicians," he said.

Muradov, an active member of the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA), is a professor at Florida Technological University and the Director of Cultural Affairs of the Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association of Florida.

He also holds the title of Nationally Certified Teacher of Music (NCTM), which is an indicator of high professionalism and teaching quality for music teachers in the US.

At the initiative of our compatriot, an international music competition called "Florida Keys" is organized annually. His students are winners of a number of competitions held in different countries of the world. So far, he has given charity concerts in several states of the US, Sweden, Spain, Germany, England, and Austria.

In 2015, he instituted the Music, Education and Autism Foundation to support the creative opportunities of musicians on the autism spectrum.

In 2018, he organized an international competition in New York consisting of musical works by Azerbaijani composers. He is a well-known pianist, music teacher, and art promoter.

Muradov was awarded the "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

