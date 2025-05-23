Kazakhstan reveals scale of cyberattacks thwarted in 2025
Photo: Akorda
Since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee has successfully defended against numerous cyberattacks on government systems. The agency reported progress in combating terrorism and extremism, preventing entry of foreign radicals, and investigating related crimes.
