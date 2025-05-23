President of Iran congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The shared history of our friendly and neighboring peoples, along with the unbreakable bonds between them, has created a valuable foundation for the development of relations between our countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand and elevate these relations to the level of a strategic partnership based on our common interests. In this regard, we emphasize the importance of accelerating the completion of joint projects in various fields, including transport, electricity, and natural gas, increasing the volume of trade, and facilitating people-to-people contacts.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that by respecting the territorial integrity of countries, communication channels will open that can play an important role in establishing lasting peace and security in the region.

I pray to Almighty Allah for Your Excellency’s good health and success, and wish the people of Azerbaijan happiness and bright days,'' the letter reads.