Yelo Bank opened a new digital branch in Zabrat (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank continues to expand its service area. This time, the Bank has opened a new branch with a modern and digital concept in the Zabrat settlement of the capital. Designed according to Yelo’s "Brighter Banking" approach, the branch stands out with its innovative service features and high customer convenience.



Banking transactions are conducted digitally at the new branch. Customers can quickly and seamlessly access a variety of services, including cash withdrawals and deposits, credit and card applications, business transactions, as well as utility and other payments.



Elshan Pirmaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yelo Bank, shared his thoughts on the new branch: "For us, the priority is to make banking services more accessible and convenient for everyone. Our Zabrat branch will operate in a way that is tailored to the daily needs of the local population. We are confident that this branch will improve the banking experience not only for Zabrat residents but also for those in the surrounding areas. The digital concept will play a significant role in increasing cashless payment habits."



The new branch is located at 64 Babek Street, Sabunchu District, Baku. It is important to note that Yelo Bank operates 22 service centers across the country. The Bank plans to expand its network further, bringing the "Brighter Banking" experience to even more regions.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!